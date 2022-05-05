Expo 2025 Osaka’s googly-eyed mascot needs a name

A beaming goggle-eyed Expo 2025 Osaka mascot is looking for a name.

The next World Expo, based on the theme of creating future societies, will be held in April 2025 on a man-made island in Osaka Bay, Japan.

More than 150 countries and international organisations are expected to participate three years after Expo 2020 Dubai.

The world's fair in Dubai registered a record 24 million visits, making it one of the most successful global events hosted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has called on residents and citizens to participate in a contest to name the five-eyed blue and red mascot.

“The new character will be used as a symbol of Expo 2025 to be widely used to publicise and build momentum for the Expo and will be developed into a character loved and familiar to people around the world,” the organisers said in a statement.

The mascot design draws inspiration from Japan’s colourful Expo logo showing interlinked red cells to symbolise life and creation.

A Japanese woman checks an installation to promote Expo 2025 Osaka, at Expo 2020 Dubai. Ruel Pableo for The National

The winning mascot name will be announced in July.

Only Japanese citizens or foreigners who have a certificate of residence can register for the competition.

Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary general of the Japan Association for Expo 2025 Osaka, earlier told The National of the lessons learnt from the world's fair in Dubai and about the plan to create a laboratory to test new technology.

“It will bring together the world’s knowledge and cutting-edge technology to create new ideas and share them with the world to help resolve the global issues we face,” he said in an interview.

“We would like to show a vision of future society through the implementation of future mobility, virtual reality, advanced systems for sustainable site management.”

Eight signature pavilions have also been announced that would be produced in collaboration with well-known Japanese filmmakers, anime creators, writers, musicians and scientists.

The experts in the fields of art, maths and science have been asked to envision structures that would connect people living in the future.

The theme of Expo 2025, which will run from April 15 until October 13 in three years' time, is ‘Designing a future society for our lives’.

