Expo 2025 Osaka’s googly-eyed mascot needs a name

A beaming goggle-eyed Expo 2025 Osaka mascot is looking for a name.
The next World Expo, based on the theme of creating future societies, will be held in April 2025 on a man-made island in Osaka Bay, Japan.
More than 150 countries and international organisations are expected to participate three years after Expo 2020 Dubai.
#大阪・関西万博公式キャラクター の愛称を募集しています‼️— Expo2025 大阪・関西万博 (@expo2025_japan) May 5, 2022
■応募期間
5月16日（月）15時まで
■詳細はこちら🔽https://t.co/iF7gZ1E3gu
皆様と共に創る万博に、ぜひご参加ください✨#Join2025 pic.twitter.com/caKnp2uuio
The world's fair in Dubai registered a record 24 million visits, making it one of the most successful global events hosted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has called on residents and citizens to participate in a contest to name the five-eyed blue and red mascot.
“The new character will be used as a symbol of Expo 2025 to be widely used to publicise and build momentum for the Expo and will be developed into a character loved and familiar to people around the world,” the organisers said in a statement.
The mascot design draws inspiration from Japan’s colourful Expo logo showing interlinked red cells to symbolise life and creation.
The winning mascot name will be announced in July.
Only Japanese citizens or foreigners who have a certificate of residence can register for the competition.
Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary general of the Japan Association for Expo 2025 Osaka, earlier told The National of the lessons learnt from the world's fair in Dubai and about the plan to create a laboratory to test new technology.
“It will bring together the world’s knowledge and cutting-edge technology to create new ideas and share them with the world to help resolve the global issues we face,” he said in an interview.
“We would like to show a vision of future society through the implementation of future mobility, virtual reality, advanced systems for sustainable site management.”
Eight signature pavilions have also been announced that would be produced in collaboration with well-known Japanese filmmakers, anime creators, writers, musicians and scientists.
The experts in the fields of art, maths and science have been asked to envision structures that would connect people living in the future.
The theme of Expo 2025, which will run from April 15 until October 13 in three years' time, is ‘Designing a future society for our lives’.