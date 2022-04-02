Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 24 million visits after late surge

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than 24 million visits during the six months of the event, after a late surge that saw thousands flock to see the world's fair in its final weeks.

The final tally of 24,102,967 visits is just short of the pre-event goal of 25 million visits, which had looked likely with one million visits in three days on the final weekend.

The 200-plus pavilions spanning the vast site — including those representing 192 nations — proved a major attraction throughout.

Long queues formed at some of the most popular pavilions in the closing weeks as visitors relished the opportunity to explore the sprawling site once more.

Performances by Coldplay, Alicia Keys and Mehad Hamad, appearances by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton and the annual World Government Summit helped to boost numbers during the event.

A spectacular closing ceremony, star-studded concerts and dazzling firework displays brought down the curtain on the event in style on Thursday.

The international celebration of cultures, innovation and ingenuity captured the imagination of people across the UAE and wowed visitors from overseas.

Weekly visit numbers regularly topped 1 million in the second half of the six-month extravaganza as fans made the most of their chance to soak up the carnival atmosphere of the world's fair.

Season pass boost

New figures released by Expo 2020 on Saturday revealed that one in every three visitors came from overseas. Organisers said it recorded visitors from 178 countries.

The most popular country for international visitors was India, followed by Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Russia, France and US.

Expo said 49 per cent of visits were repeat visitors, with 70 per cent accessing the site with the Season Pass.

For the final 50 days of Expo, organisers introduced a Dh50 Season Finale Pass that proved to be a big hit with visitors.

Expo said 22 per cent of visitors used the one-day ticket while eight per cent used the multi-day pass.

Children (under 18) made up 18 per cent of all visits. Almost one million school children visited Expo as part of the Expo Schools Programme, which was suspended for most of January because schools’ activities were halted temporarily as a precautionary measure amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Organisers said senior citizens (above 60) made up 3 per cent of all visits, with the oldest visitor aged 98 years old.

People with disabilities accounted for 107,000 visits, while virtual visits reached more than 200 million.

