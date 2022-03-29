Expo 2020 Dubai live: countdown to closing ceremony

After more than 20 million visits, numerous appearances by world leaders and celebrities, and a variety of concerts and national day celebrations, Expo 2020 Dubai will come to an end on Thursday.

Organisers have revealed some details about the eagerly anticipated closing ceremony, with global pop star Christina Aguilera, singer-songwriter Norah Jones and cellist Yo-Yo Ma set to perform, while hundreds of children will be in the audience beneath Al Wasl Plaza.

The celebrations will continue throughout the night, with firework displays at midnight and 3am, and the events are free to attend for anyone with an Expo ticket.

Entry is on a first-come first-served basis, organisers said.

The ceremony will also look to the future. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and commissioner general of Expo, will participate in an event to hand the baton over to the Japanese city of Osaka, which will host the next expo, in 2025.

