Jamaica celebrates its Expo 2020 Dubai national day in style

A slice of Caribbean culture brought Expo 2020 Dubai to life on Friday as Jamaica celebrated its national day at the event.

Jubilant Jamaicans created a carnival atmosphere at the world's fair with a packed programme of festivities paying tribute to the nation's history, customs and cuisine.

Crowds proudly waved the Jamaican flag and enjoyed dazzling dance shows and reggae beats as a street party took over the sprawling site.

They also relished the chance to sample delicious dishes showcasing the best cuisine of the country as organisers cooked up a day to savour.

Visitors enjoyed the opportunity to tour the impressive Jamaican pavilion — found in the Mobility District — which tells the rich story of the island nation.

The pavilion honours notable figures in Jamaica's history, including a statue of sprinting star Usain Bolt.

Each of the 192 countries taking part in Expo 2020 Dubai is given their own national day, which provides an additional platform to share their heritage with the world.

More than 13 million visits have already been made to Expo, which opened its doors on October 1.

Those unable to attend in person have connected with the event virtually.

Online visitor numbers had already topped 121 million ahead of a hotly-anticipated performance by British band Coldplay on Tuesday.

The Expo will run until March 31.