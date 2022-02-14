Saudi Arabia pavilion celebrates three million visits at Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai have been voting with their feet when it comes to deciding which pavilions are on the must-see list.

One that has been drawing attention since it opened is the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, which announced on Monday that it has reached the milestone of three million visits.

To mark the occasion, a special evening ceremony was held, with the pavilion's giant LED screen displaying the number after the three millionth person walked through the doors. This was followed by a reception in the pavilion’s Palm Garden

Total visits to Expo 2020 Dubai have surpassed 12 million, officials said last week, meaning that a quarter of all visits have included a trip to the Saudi pavilion ― the second largest at the world's fair.

Photo: Saudi Arabia Pavilion

“We are incredibly proud of what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion has realised thus far," said Hussain Hanbazazah, commissioner general of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion.

"Reaching three million visits is evidence of all our achievements to date as well as proof that our concept of sharing the real and authentic Saudi Arabia, driven by our limitless ambitions and efforts, is really resonating with visitors.

"In addition to its impressive five-storey building, which acts as a ‘window’ into the country, the rich and diverse programme of activities hosted at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion provides visitors with many reasons to explore as well as return to the pavilion."

Located in the Opportunity District, the pavilion, which has an environmental certification grade of Platinum LEED, welcomes visitors daily from 10am to 10pm.

Guests can take part in Saudi craft and sustainability workshops for the entire family, watch Saudi folklore performances, or enjoy cuisine at Sard Cafe, which has food, coffee and desserts from the kingdom’s 13 provinces.

Another popular venue that achieved a milestone on Monday was the India pavilion, which celebrated one million visits.

Last month, the pavilion hosted special events for India's 73rd Republic Day, where visitors soaked up a carnival atmosphere and schoolchildren stole the show with patriotic songs and dance performances.

