Expo 2020 Dubai festive pass extended until January 7

Holders of Expo 2020 Dubai's Festive Pass have been given a belated Christmas present in the form of a free week's entry.

Organisers announced on Wednesday that all those holding a Festive Pass, which grants unlimited access until December 31, will be allowed to continue using it until January 7.

Read more Dubai guidelines for New Year’s Eve announced

The pass can also be upgraded to a season pass for an additional Dh150.

Children under 18, seniors over 60 and people of determination can all enter the site for free throughout the six-month event.

Organisers also announced that holders of the Weekday Offer ticket, which permits access to the site every day except the weekend, can use the ticket to enjoy Expo attractions between Monday and Friday, starting from January 3. This is in line with the government's decision to adjust thee working week to be more in line with international partners.

Expo 2020 Dubai Christmas celebrations: in pictures