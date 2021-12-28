Dubai guidelines for New Year’s Eve announced

Dubai has announced guidelines for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate.

Firework displays will be held in 29 places in the emirate to discourage mass gatherings and encourage spectators to practise social distancing, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

Masks must be worn at all times when celebrating New Year’s Eve in public. The penalty for not wearing one when required to do so is Dh3,000.

Residents are reminded to follow all precautionary measures set out by the emirate to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The directive came from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said strong preventive measures had helped to keep people safe.

“Dubai has continuously monitored local and global developments to take the decisive action necessary to protect the community and implement precautionary measures outlined by local and international health authorities,” he said in a statement.

“Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others.”