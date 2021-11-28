Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwait and Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Sunday visited the pavilions of Kuwait and Qatar at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the exhibits and projects on display at the two pavilions.

He talked to the officials of both pavilions regarding the participation of their countries and the sustainable solutions and initiatives they offered.

Both pavilions have futuristic designs but also offer visitors an opportunity to understand the history, cultural heritage and achievements of their countries.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his happiness after visiting the pavilions and learning about the heritage, history and future projects of both countries.

Read More Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Sultan of Oman's representative at Expo 2020 Dubai

He wished success to all the countries participating in the event. Expo 2020 Dubai provides nations with a global platform to introduce their diverse cultures, innovations and their biggest sustainable projects.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.