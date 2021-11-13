Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Brazil during tour of Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro during a tour of Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

The leaders came together to discuss efforts to strengthen ties between the nations.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his commitment to expanding relations at all levels, especially in the fields of trade, agriculture and energy.

Mr Bolsonaro said his country was keen to develop closer links with the Emirates and pave the way for further partnerships in trade, knowledge and culture.

The two men witnessed the signings of several agreements aimed at expanding co-operation.

A deal was made for co-operation in education, which was signed on behalf of the UAE by Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education.

A draft agreement on the repatriation of prisoners was signed by the Minister of Justice, Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

A draft agreement for international co-operation and discussions between the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research and the Alexandre de Gusmao Foundation was signed by Dr Sultan Al Nuaimi, director general of the UAE centre.

The agreements were signed on behalf of Brazil by the country’s Foreign Minister, Carlos Alberto Franca.

Sheikh Mohammed visits pavilions of Jordan and Singapore

محمد بن راشد: وقمت اليوم أيضاً بزيارة جناح سنغافورة في إكسبو دبي ٢٠٢٠. اجتماع العالم معنا في دبي خلال ٦ أشهر في إكسبو اجتماع مذهل وسيحمل آثاراً طويلة على مسيرة التنمية في بلادنا .. pic.twitter.com/Dstt5lKYSF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 13, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed also toured the Jordan pavilion in the company of the country's Prime Minister Bishr Al Khasawneh.

"We welcome Jordan's culture, history and people with us in the UAE. The relationship will remain in a continuous fraternal development," Sheikh Mohammed said, Dubai Media Office reported.

Sheikh Mohammed also enjoyed the opportunity to explore Singapore's pavilion at the world's fair.

"Today, I also visited the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai," he said.

"The meeting of the world with us in Dubai during six months at the Expo is an amazing meeting that will have long effects on the development process in our country."