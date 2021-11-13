Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed tours UAE and Monaco pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has met Prince Albert II of Monaco at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two men toured the pavilions of both the UAE and Monaco during talks at the world's fair on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Prince Albert and his delegation and expressed his wish for the Emirates and the principality to expand their co-operation in future-focused sectors.

Prince Albert praised the progress of the UAE and highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the platform created by Expo to advance global development and forge a more prosperous future for the international community.

Sheikh Hamdan was told how city-state's pavilion was inspired by the Rock of Monaco, a gem-like polygonal structure said to reflects the country’s national, cultural and environmental identity.

Sheikh Hamdan and Prince Albert witnessed the signing of an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation between the UAE and Monaco by Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Monaco’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Jean Castellini.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology.