Expo 2020 records nearly 3 million visits in the first five weeks

More than 65 per cent are using a season pass

Patrick Ryan
Nov 8, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai has recorded nearly 3 million visits since it opened on October 1.

Some 2,942,388 came through its doors in the first five weeks, with around 100,000 of those being children.

Sales of season passes have increased as well, with 65 per cent of visitors holding a six-month pass.

Day passes to the world's fair from Sunday to Thursday have been reduced from Dh95 to Dh45 until November 30. Entry for Fridays and Saturdays is still priced at the regular Dh95 though.

The tickets also include 10 Smart Queue Bookings for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip the waiting lines.

Entry is free for the under 18s, anyone aged 60 and over, people with disabilities, and students with a valid identity card from any academic institution in the world.

So far, the most popular pavilion has been Saudi Arabia's exhibit, which received more than half a million visitors in the first month, while India's pavilion had topped the 200,000 mark by November 3.

Updated: November 8th 2021, 6:20 AM
Expo 2020 Dubai
