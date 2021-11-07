Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits DP World pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the DP World pavilion on Sunday.

He toured various sections of the five-storey pavilion and was briefed on DP World’s range of products and services, which covers every link of the integrated supply chain.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the initiatives DP World has launched as part of its $4 billion investment in digital technology, including the BoxBay high bay storage system that will make container storage more efficient.

He also saw a full-scale replica of a commercial pod that will be used to transport goods on the Cargospeed hyperloop system created by DP World and Virgin Hyperloop.

“As a vital commercial hub, the UAE has developed significant capabilities to facilitate international trade, expand connectivity and create robust logistics networks, in partnership with nations and institutions across the world," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"By deploying advanced technologies, we continue to explore new avenues for contributing to the growth and development of global trade and commerce.”

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the tour by Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, and Abdulla bin Damithan, chief executive and managing director of DP World UAE & Jafza.