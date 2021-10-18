Man City's Premier League and Carabao Cup trophies to go on display at Expo 2020 Dubai

Manchester City fans in the UAE will be able to get a glimpse of the Premier League and Carabao Cup trophies when they go on display at Expo 2020 Dubai this week.

In partnership with Etisalat, the trophies won by the men's team in 2020/21 will be on display at the Aussie Park five-a-side pitch at Expo’s Sports, Fitness & Wellbeing Hub, as part of special City Football Schools sessions at 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 18 and 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 19.

Photo opportunities with the trophies will be available after Tuesday's session. Following Wednesday's session, the trophies will be transferred to Garden on 1, Sports Lounge in Expo 2020 Dubai for a Manchester City viewing party, with a fan club screening of the men’s team taking on Club Brugge in the Uefa Champion’s League.

Last month, Expo 2020 was unveiled as Manchester City’s new training kit partner for the club’s men’s and women’s teams. Expo 2020 branding will appear across the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy training facilities, as well as featuring on City’s content and digital platforms. Expo 2020 is also an official partner of the Manchester City esports team and features on the front of the esports kit.

Manchester City are hosting daily football sessions at the Expo site, led by dedicated City coaching staff who apply the same training methodology used by the teams on the training pitches in Manchester. Representatives from the club and wider City Football Group network will also take part in bespoke Expo events over the coming months.

