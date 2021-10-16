Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan visits the pavilions of Rwanda and Ivory Coast

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 here

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, toured the Rwanda and Ivory Coast pavilions at Expo 2020 on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed.

Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation and director-general, Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Expo 2020 Dubai provides a global platform for countries to not only showcase their futuristic innovations and solutions aimed at shaping a brighter future but also build bridges of co-operation with each other,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He praised the participation of African nations in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Rwandan pavilion, in the Opportunity District and held under the theme Remarkable Rwanda, takes visitors on a journey through time to discover stories of culture and heritage, and how the nation has grown.

Visitors can see pre-colonial Rwanda in a journey through a space inspired by the king's palace, go on a virtual gorilla trekking experience, in which they can learn about the country’s conservation efforts, and taste home-grown coffee at Cafe Rwanda.

The Ivory Coast pavilion, in the Mobility District, invites visitors to experience the theme The Path to a New Africa and learn about the country’s efforts to drive an economic and cultural renaissance.

The pavilion narrates the story of a boy named Silue, whose life changes due to government projects.

Visitors can see, touch and learn the story behind the country’s traditional and modern costumes, fabrics and patterns.

They can also immerse themselves in a world of chocolate, learning about the country's cocoa industry. Ivory Coast produces more than two million tonnes of cocoa a year.