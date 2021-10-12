Emirates airline's Expo 2020 A380 to perform low flypast over Dubai

A380 will fly between 5am to 8am on October 13 and 14

Neil Halligan
Oct 12, 2021

Emirates airline will perform two low-level flypasts of its Expo 2020 Dubai special livery aircraft over Dubai on Wednesday and Thursday morning this week.

The aircraft will fly between 5am to 8am on both days across different vantage points on Sheikh Zayed Road and around the Expo 2020 Dubai site and its surrounding areas.

The flights are being conducted for a special project, to be revealed soon by the airline.

While the public is encouraged to take photos and videos of the flypast, Emirates said people should not put the flypast at risk and comply with all General Civil Aviation Authority guidelines pertaining to "no fly zones" for unmanned aircraft or drones.

In September, Emirates revealed a special Expo 2020 Dubai livery on its A380 aircraft, featuring large-scale graphics in vivid green, pink, purple, orange and red.

Special messages that say "Dubai Expo" and "Be Part of the Magic" run across both sides of the A380 fuselage. The engine cowls also carry the Expo 2020 Dubai messages and dates of the event.

Earlier this summer, Emirates shared a video celebrating news that the UAE has been taken off the UK's red list and upgraded to amber, as travel rules changed, with a person wearing an Emirates flight attendant's uniform standing at the top of Burj Khalifa.

Updated: October 12th 2021, 1:28 PM
