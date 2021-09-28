Emirates reveals special Expo 2020 Dubai livery: 'Be part of the magic'

Emirates Airline unveiled a special Expo 2020-theme livery ahead of the start of the world fair which will open in Dubai on October 1.

The colourful decal, which features large-scale graphics in vivid green, pink, purple, orange and red, is a radical departure from the famous red and gold theme that the airline often uses.

Special messages that say "Dubai Expo" and "Be Part of the Magic" run across both sides of the A380 fuselage. The engine cowls also carry the Expo 2020 Dubai messages and dates of the event.

In addition, the stuntwoman who climbed atop the Burj Khalifa in a recent viral Emirates ad also appears. She is seen holding message boards on both sides of the aircraft that read: "See you there" and "Dubai Expo Oct-Mar 2022".

The plane also features the stuntwoman who went viral in a recent Emirates video after she climbed the top of the Burj Khalifa. Photo: Emirates

"The livery was not just a decal, but a complete paint project, and is by far the largest one the airline has ever embarked on," Emirates said on Tuesday.

The process of painting the livery design and applying the decals took 16 days and 4,379 man-hours to complete.

The new design should wow travellers when it heads to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Expo 2020 Dubai livery will appear on three Emirates A380 aircraft to visually tell the story and reaffirm the themes of one of the largest events to take place since the start of the pandemic. The distinctive blue Expo aircraft will join the 40 other special liveries dedicated to Expo 2020 Dubai, which have collectively flown to more than 130 destinations across the Emirates network since 2018.

Emirates has a tradition of unveiling special paint jobs on its planes, with an anti-trafficking wildlife campaign, major sporting events and Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri's trip to space among the most recent.

Scroll through our gallery below to see more.