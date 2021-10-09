Israeli minister: Visit our Expo pavilion in the spirit of Abraham Accords

Israel’s Minister of Tourism has called on people from Arab countries to visit to his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Yoel Razvozov made the call on Saturday in “the spirit of the Abraham Accords and a peaceful future”.

He said the accords marked a watershed moment that ushered in a new chapter for the Middle East.

“It represents a decision to build a better future together that will benefit all of our people," said Mr Razvozov.

Israeli tourism minister Yoel Razvozov at his country's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai. 'Come and see for yourself what Israel is really about,' he said. AP Photo

The UAE and Israel signed the historic Abraham Accords last year in a ceremony at the White House.

“We believe that in order to reach a better tomorrow, one should choose practical and positive actions today,” said Mr Razvovov.

“I'm delighted to invite all of you to come and visit my country. Come and see for yourself what Israel is really about.”

His comments come days after Israel’s Minister of Environmental Protection, Tamar Zandberg, made a plea at Expo 2020 for countries in the Middle East to put aside their differences to tackle the climate change crisis.

The world's fair runs until March.