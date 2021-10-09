Visitors flock to Expo 2020 Dubai to experience 'the hype'

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday said it was the hype of the event that had attracted them.

The National spoke to visitors from Germany to India, who could not wait to explore all the pavilions at the site.

They marvelled at the amazing pavilions and said it was a huge opportunity to learn more about the world.

“It’s the biggest hype in town and we wanted to see what it was all about,” said student Himanshi Mehtani, 18, from India, who was visiting the world’s fair with a group of friends.

“We really want to get to every single pavilion so we can get all the stamps in our special passports.

“This is our first day but we’ll definitely be back.”

The Dubai resident, who is studying international business, said everyone was excited about the event.

A German doctor who was in Dubai on holiday with her family said there was no way she could miss the world fair when she realised it would coincide with her holiday.

“We are only here for a short while but I am determined to visit as many county pavilions as I can,” said 48-year-old doctor Atefeh Wieckhorst.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn about new countries and I hope to be back before we leave.”

An Emirati, who works as a museum tour guide, said the event would act as a unique opportunity to learn about new countries and cultures, without having to leave the country.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience and I am excited to explore the different countries and cultures,” said Asma Al Romaithi, 28.

“The country I am excited the most about is Egypt because of its rich history and culture.”

The project was delayed by a year due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but that only served to whip up excitement and expectation, according to one Dubai resident.

“We’ve all been hearing about it so long and everyone’s curious to see what all the excitement is about,” said public relations manager Georgia Adderley, 27, from England.

“So far I think the most impressive aspect has been the range of interactive options at each pavilion.”

A Dubai resident from Scotland praised the atmosphere at the event.

“There’s a great vibe and everyone’s so friendly,” said Emma McCulley, 27, who works a deputy head at a school in the emirate.

“I like that you are seeing so many people from so many different cultures together.”

The event’s popularity was what drew Filipina Evajoy Inigo, 24, to pay a visit on Sunday afternoon.

“People are so excited about it that I wanted to see for myself,” said the Dubai office worker.

“I am curious to explore all the various countries and pavilions and want to see South Korea in particular because I’m interested in the culture there.”

Jingya Wang and Huaefi Wu have both moved from their native China to live in Dubai for the duration of expo.

They were taking time out from their job as engineers for Terminus, who are providing 150 robots onsite to interact with visitors, to take in the sights for themselves.

“We are very proud to be working here as the pavilions are so impressive,” said Ms Wang.

“It’s amazing at the night when it all lights up and everything is so vivid.”