Anthony Joshua and Luka Modric among sports stars to attend Expo 2020 Dubai

Some of the world's popular sports stars will make an appearance at the Expo 2020, organisers announced on Monday.

Guest appearances from international stars including boxer Anthony Joshua and footballer Luka Modric are scheduled.

Anthony Joshua will celebrate his heritage by making an appearance at the Nigerian pavilion.

Several countries will fly some of their national sporting heroes to the event. Appearances by Croatia’s football star Luka Modric and former Wimbledon tennis champion Goran Ivanisevic are confirmed.

Visitors will have an opportunity to meet their favourite stars as the Expo organisers have signed partnerships with International Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals, Italian soccer giants AC Milan and City Football Group, owners of clubs around the world including English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Free sporting activities and exhibition matches will take place at the event.

The Expo site is also home to a 5,400-sq metre sports, fitness and wellbeing centre, which will host basketball, volleyball, tennis and netball matches.

There will be a five-a-side football pitch, cricket nets, indoor fitness studio and stage, as well as a large LED screen and space for sports exhibitions.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is committed to hosting a World Expo that is true to its time and place, helping shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all,” said Kevin Brown, vice president of events and entertainment at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Sports speaks to the world in a language that everyone understands.

“With the power to inspire and unite people from diverse backgrounds and to create hope, Expo’s sports platform has been developed with a shared purpose of international co-operation towards a healthier, happier and safer planet.”

Visitors will be able to take part in the activities for free.

Entrants can also take part in the 10-kilometre, 5km and 3km races during the Expo Run, scheduled on November 19 and held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The world-renowned basketball exhibition side Harlem Globetrotters have also been confirmed to help launch the Dubai Fitness Challenge at the exhibition site.

Australia will host hundreds of events at the sports, fitness and wellbeing centre, while New Zealand will offer a range of Les Mills classes and Italy will provide a workshop for 5 to 14 year olds, organised by the country’s Olympic Federation.

