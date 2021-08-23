Spectacular light show to illuminate Expo 2020 buildings every night

Delayed for a year by Covid-19 restrictions, Expo 2020 Dubai will open on October 1 and run for 182 days. Pictured is the canopy of the Sustainability Pavilion, one of the impressive buildings to have been built for the event.

An outdoor night festival will wow crowds with spectacular light projections during the Expo 2020.

Called Kaleidoscope, it will use light sculptures, art projections and installations to illuminate buildings in different hues on every night of the six-month event.

It will feature structures designed by famous architects such as Foster + Partners, Asif Khan, Grimshaw and Hopkins Architects.

Light art and impressive projections will tell stories of festivals such as Diwali and Christmas.

Much of the light show's imagery will be provided by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (Hipa).

The photographs will reflect the Expo themes opportunity, mobility and sustainability, and will include archive images dating to Hipa's foundation in 2011.

Grant Reid, vice president, events and entertainment, for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “While the past 18 months have been unprecedentedly challenging, we believe that collaboration can inspire a better future – something we hope to highlight in our light show.

“A kaleidoscope is symbolic: once shaken, it shows something new but equally beautiful; and light has the power to conquer darkness.

“Through Kaleidoscope, our subthemes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – will be vividly brought to life, reminding us of their relevance now more than ever before.”

The light festival will offer a self-guided visitor experience, with social distancing measures in place.

Expo 2020 Dubai has designed a diverse line-up of events and entertainment that will attract families, artists, professionals and businesses to the emirate.

Performances by school choirs, hip-hop dance troupes and Russia’s Bolshoi ballet company are on the programme, as are discussions on water scarcity.

After sunset, sound and light stories about the Arab region and nature will be projected on the translucent surface of Al Wasl dome.

Laser shows, special effects and fireworks will also light up the night sky.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

