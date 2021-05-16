UAE weather: fair in general with a chance of rain

Monday should be good beach weather, although it will be partly cloudy in the east. Silvia Razgova / The National

The weather will be "fair in general" but there's a chance of some clouds with a probability of rainfall by afternoon eastward, the National Centre for Meteorology said.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to exceed the 40°C mark, with Dubai just a couple of notches back at 39°C.

Humidity in Abu Dhabi could reach 85 per cent, but Dubai should only see a maximum of 75 per cent.

It will be humid on Sunday night and into Monday morning over some coastal areas with the likelihood of mist.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow dust during the daytime.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3 (Silva 8' &15, Foden 33') Birmginahm City 0 Man of the match Bernado Silva (Manchester City)

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

