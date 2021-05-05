UAE weather: dusty and cloudy with rain possible

Occasional cloud cover will be seen across the Emirates tomorrow. Pawan Singh / The National

It will be dusty and occasionally cloudy over some eastern and northern areas in the UAE on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Meteorology. A slight decrease in temperatures is also forecast.

Read More UAE weather: hailstones bigger than dirham coins hit Sharjah

By night humidity will set in and linger over some coastal areas until Thursday morning. Mist formation, is also likely.

Back to Wednesday and temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will peak at around 40°C with humidity potentially reaching 85 per cent in both emirates.

Moderate winds will freshen at times causing the dust, and looking seawards waters will be temperate in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.