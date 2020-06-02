UAE weather: Dubai and Abu Dhabi set for hazy Tuesday

The UAE is set for hazy and cloudy weather on Tuesday.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.
The weather bureau expects it to reach up to 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai on Tuesday.
It will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
