UAE weather: Dubai and Abu Dhabi set for hazy Tuesday

Dusty and windy weather in Al Furjan area in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The UAE is set for hazy and cloudy weather on Tuesday.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.

The weather bureau expects it to reach up to 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai on Tuesday.

It will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

