UAE weather: thick fog warning as police urge caution on the roads

Fog enveloped large parts of the UAE early on Wednesday as police urged motorists to drive carefully.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert for almost the entire country, except parts of the coast and the inland areas in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Abu Dhabi Police activated speed reduction systems on many roads in the emirate.

The speed limit was reduced to 80 kilometres per hour on roads in Al Shahama and Al Falah.

Dubai Police on its social media accounts called on motorists to drive cautiously.

Authorities have previously issued advice for motorists driving in foggy conditions, including keeping a safe distance, not using hazard lights and maintaining speed and lane discipline.

The bad weather is expected to lift later this morning, leaving a mainly sunny day which will become cloudy at times.

Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/xTABElPDYy — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 19, 2022

Temperatures expected are a maximum of 38°C in Abu Dhabi, 37°C in Dubai, 36°C in Sharjah and Ajman, 35°C in Ras Khaimah and UAQ and 35°C in Fujairah.

Weather will be humid on Wednesday night with a chance of fog or mist formation on Thursday morning over some coastal and interior areas.

How does fog form in the UAE's desert climate?