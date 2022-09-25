UAE weather: Hazy skies and high humidity with more fog to come

Parts of the UAE experienced a cloudy and overcast start to Sunday, with the conditions expected to persist into next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Sunday said it would be "partly cloudy" at times, mainly in the east, with humidity rates to ramp up by the evening.

Humidity levels could top 90 per cent in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday and into next week.

The NCM also forecast a continuation of the fog that has been hampering visibility on some of the country's roads over the past several days.

Expand Autoplay Fog descending on Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

"[It is forecast to be] humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas," the NCM said.

The UAE is now moving into the cooler months as September draws to a close. The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Sunday was 20.7°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.30am.

Day-time temperatures are expected to drop below 40°C across the UAE next week, dipping to 33°C in Fujairah and below 30°C in the evening.

Fog also again affected a part of the UAE earlier on Sunday. More fog is forecast for Monday, with winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour also expected to kick up dust storms.

"Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 [kph]. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea," the NCM said.

The NCM said the conditions could continue into midweek.