UAE weather: temperature to drop but humidity expected to remain at weekend

Temperatures are expected to decrease at the weekend across the UAE, experts say.

The National Centre of Meteorology's forecast also said nights would remain humid.

“The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times,” the NCM said on its website, regarding Saturday. "Temperatures will tend to decrease.

“It will be humid at night and through Sunday morning with a chance of fog or a mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.”

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will peak at 40°C on Saturday, with a low of 30°C, the NCM said.

In Dubai temperatures will reach 39°C, with a low of 29°C. The hottest part of the country on Saturday will be Gasyoura, with a high of 42°C.

The coldest place in the UAE on the same day will be Mezaira, where 27°C is forecast.

The hottest temperature on Sunday will be in Al Ain, where temperatures are expected to reach 41°C, with the coldest part once again being Mezaira, at 27°C.

The temperature in Dubai on the same day will range from 29°C to 39°C, with Abu Dhabi recording a range of 29°C to 40°C.

READ MORE Want to know when the UAE summer will be over? Look to the stars

Razeen will have the highest temperatures on Monday, when it will reach 41°C. Meanwhile, Dubai will be the coldest part of the country on the same day with a low of 27°C.

Dubai will also have the lowest temperature on Tuesday, forecast to be 24°C.

The highest temperature that day, of 41°C, will be reached in Sweihan, Al Ain, Razeen, Al Quaa, Gasyoura and Mezaira.