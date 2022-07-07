UAE braced for more rain after Abu Dhabi deluge

The National Centre of Meteorology said there is a chance of dust storms amid unsettled weather on Thursday

Wet weather in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Victor Besa / The National
Jul 07, 2022
More wet weather is forecast for Thursday after two days of heavy rainfall in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there was a chance of rainfall over some internal and coastal areas, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

Winds could reach 40 kph, causing low visibility as dust and sand is swept up into the air.

Thunder was heard rumbling in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon and rain fell in the suburbs as unsettled summer weather continued.

Low cloud hung over the capital, along with Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In Baniyas, a suburb of the capital to the south, there was heavy rain which followed a downpour in Al Ain on Tuesday. In Ghantoot, there were reports of heavy flooding.

Police in Abu Dhabi have called for motorists to take care on the roads during the recent challenging weather.

Speed limits were temporarily cut to 80 kph to boost safety during bouts of rain on Wednesday.

Wet weather in UAE — in pictures

Updated: July 07, 2022, 2:00 AM
