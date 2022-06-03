UAE weather: temperatures to hit 47°C this weekend

Temperatures are set to soar over the weekend, reaching as high as 47°C in some areas.

The mercury will begin to climb on Friday, topping 44°C in Abu Dhabi city and 43°C in Dubai.

It will be mostly sunny, becoming hazy and dusty at times, as light to moderate winds freshen at times kicking up dust and sand.

Humidity will reach up to 85 per cent on the coast and 75 per cent in the interior.

Both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Temperatures will be similar on Saturday, hitting 44°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai. It will be fair in general, becoming hazy and dusty at times.

Sunday will see the highest temperatures, reaching as high as 46°C in Abu Dhabi city and 45°C in Dubai. It will be even hotter in Al Ain and the south, where the mercury will hit 47°C.

On Monday and Tuesday the temperature will inch up still further, reaching 47°C in Abu Dhabi city and 46°C in Dubai, but some areas could see highs of 48°C, well above the maximum average for June of 38°C, according to weather-atlas.com.

It will continue to be dusty at times, as fresh winds blow dust and sand.