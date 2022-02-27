UAE weather: rainfall recorded but temperatures to soar on Sunday

The mercury is expected to hit a high of 35°C in Abu Dhabi

Feb 27, 2022

Rain was recorded in the early hours of Sunday but temperatures are set to hit highs of 35°C in some parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said light rain fell in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra at 3.42am, citing cloud seeding operations for the drizzly start to the day.

It will be a mostly sunny day, however, across the Emirates, with the mercury peaking at 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai.

Temperatures are forecast to drop on Monday and Tuesday, accompanied by cloudy and dusty conditions and the possibility of fog.

The UAE has experienced a sustained period of foggy weather in recent weeks, with motorists urged to drive cautiously amid bouts of low visibility.

Updated: February 27th 2022, 4:57 AM
