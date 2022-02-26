UAE weather: fog to clear to leave partly sunny day

Temperatures will reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2019. Humid but slightly cooler weather at the Corniche. Victor Besa/The National Section: NA Reporter:
Gillian Duncan
Feb 26, 2022

Thick fog blanketed parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning as speed limits were temporarily lowered on several roads.

The murky weather affected the outskirts of the capital and islands off the coast in the west.

Drivers were warned not to exceed 80kph on three motorways in the affected areas in the early hours. But the speed limits were restored to normal by 5am.

The fog will lift by 9.30am to leave a partly sunny day with highs of up to 30°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a gentle breeze. It will become humid overnight, raising the risk of mist and fog.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dusty at times. Temperatures will drop, especially in the west.

There will be a risk of fog on Tuesday.

Foggy conditions have repeatedly plagued the UAE over the past few weeks, leading to treacherous conditions on the roads.

Experts advise motorists to switch on their fog lights, switch off hazard lights, drive at a reasonable speed and be disciplined when moving between lanes.

It was a foggy start for commuters in Abu Dhabi on Friday. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

It was a foggy start for commuters in Abu Dhabi on Friday. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Updated: February 26th 2022, 4:18 AM
