UAE weather: fog to clear to leave partly sunny day

Thick fog blanketed parts of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning as speed limits were temporarily lowered on several roads.

The murky weather affected the outskirts of the capital and islands off the coast in the west.

Drivers were warned not to exceed 80kph on three motorways in the affected areas in the early hours. But the speed limits were restored to normal by 5am.

عودة السرعات على الطرق الخارجية لإمارة أبوظبي إلى السرعات المحددة مع تمنياتنا لكم بالسلامة#Urgent | #Attention

Speed limits on all the external roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are now back to normal. Drive Safely. — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 26, 2022

The fog will lift by 9.30am to leave a partly sunny day with highs of up to 30°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a gentle breeze. It will become humid overnight, raising the risk of mist and fog.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dusty at times. Temperatures will drop, especially in the west.

There will be a risk of fog on Tuesday.

Foggy conditions have repeatedly plagued the UAE over the past few weeks, leading to treacherous conditions on the roads.

Experts advise motorists to switch on their fog lights, switch off hazard lights, drive at a reasonable speed and be disciplined when moving between lanes.