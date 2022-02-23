Fog alert issued as Abu Dhabi Police urge caution on roads

A fog alert was issued for parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning as police in Abu Dhabi urged drivers to remain vigilant during bouts of low visibility.

The National Centre of Meteorology warned of fog formation along certain parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, starting from 2.40am up to 9am.

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to take extra care during challenging road conditions and to keep an eye out for messages on electronic notice boards advising them of reduced speed limits.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog,” said a post by the force on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely.”

Temperatures are expected to peak at 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai.

The highest temperature of the day will be in Fujairah, where the mercury is forecast to hit 28°C.

The NCM forecast further early morning fog on Thursday and Friday.

