Native tree species planted at Expo 2020 Dubai to mark 25th National Environment Day

There were celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday to mark the 25th National Environment Day, when the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment joined world's fair staff and officials at a tree-planting ceremony.

The event, which had the theme The UAE's Message to the World – Climate Action Now, was also attended by participants from the Expo's pavilions.

Some of the trees planted at the Expo 2020 Dubai Plant Nursery were ghaf, sidr and acacia, a practical and symbolic step towards raising awareness about the importance of green cover in cutting carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Representatives from Expo pavilions gathered to celebrate the 25th National Environment Day along with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Handout

“Over the course of five decades, protecting the environment, preserving natural resources, and conserving biodiversity have been – and always will be – among the UAE’s strategic priorities," said Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Food Security.

"As we celebrate our 25th National Environment Day, we send out a powerful message to the world that collective action is the optimal means of addressing all challenges that come our way in a bid to protect our environment and build a better future.”

National Environment Day activities around the UAE will continue until World Environment Day on June 5.

“Today, we are not just planting little seedlings," said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

"These seedlings are a shoutout to the world that faces pressing climatic challenges, and an opportunity to collaborate with Expo participants and visitors to contribute to developing innovative solutions to these challenges.

“The UAE Government has made sustainability an objective of its national strategy, and aims to highlight it as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s activities.

"These seedlings are, in fact, the seeds of a new era where the young generation actively participates in addressing major global challenges that require all hands on deck.”

