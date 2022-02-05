UAE weather: foggy start to weekend as alert is issued

The weekend got off to a foggy start in some areas of the UAE on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning in the early hours, saying visibility could be reduced until mid-morning.

“A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which will drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas, from [12.30am until 9.30am on Saturday],” it said in a tweet.

A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas, from 00:30 until 09:30 Saturday 05/02/2022. pic.twitter.com/5NIH4WqBpX — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) February 4, 2022

While Dubai remained relatively clear, Abu Dhabi had a hazy start to the day, especially around the corniche.

It's expected to be breezy across the country, with light to moderate winds building throughout the day, picking up by evening, especially over coastal areas.

Humidity is set to increase on Saturday night into Sunday morning in both emirates.

In Dubai, the day will be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching 26°C. Humidity will start low, at 35 per cent, and is expected to climb to 90 per cent by the evening in some areas.

Temperatures will reach 27°C in the capital.

On Sunday, the weather will be a little cooler, with Dubai recording a low of 18°C and a high of 23°C, while Abu Dhabi will record a low of 17°C and a high of 24°C.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Monday and Tuesday, reaching the early twenties in both cities, but humidity will remain high, reaching about 85 per cent.

Fog shrouds UAE skies - in pictures