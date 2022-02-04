UAE weather: foggy start to the day in Abu Dhabi as police urge caution on the roads

Large parts of Abu Dhabi were covered in a thick blanket of fog early on Friday, as police warned drivers to take care on the roads.

The murky weather affected a significant swathe of the emirate, starting from south of the capital and stretching all the way to the border with Saudi Arabia.

Visibility dropped to less than 1,000 metres.

Police tweeted late on Thursday for motorists to take care and follow reduced speed limits, which are triggered in periods of bad weather.

The fog is expected to lift by 9.30am.

Temperatures will reach 26°C in Dubai and 25°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will be warmer in Al Ain, with highs of 28°C.

There will be a gentle breeze.

Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 3, 2022

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog over some areas on the coast and inland.

Saturday will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching 29°C in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. It will be partly cloudy, with a light to moderate breeze that will strengthen over the sea by evening.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will start calm and become rough to very rough by evening and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman.

Sunday will be dusty and partly cloudy, with a “significant” drop in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. Blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility. Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough and rough in the Sea of Oman.

The weather will be similar on Monday, with dusty to partly cloudy skies.