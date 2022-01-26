UAE weather: foggy start in Abu Dhabi as police urge caution on the roads

Thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE early on Wednesday, prompting police to urge drivers to take care on the roads.

Murky conditions cut a swathe through the country, starting at the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border and descending towards Saudi Arabia.

Motorists heading to Abu Dhabi from Dubai reported thick fog affecting visibility on the E11 motorway.

#Urgent | #Attention #Fog

Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to excerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely. — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) January 25, 2022

The fog is expected to lift by 9am, leaving a fair to partly cloudy day, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Temperatures will hit 25°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be sunny in the capital, but cloudier in Dubai.

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog over some areas inland and on the coast.

Winds will be light to moderate and the conditions will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures will climb again on Thursday to highs of 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai.