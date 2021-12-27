UAE weather: Chance of rain for Monday

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the mid-20s on Monday. In Dubai, the forecast maximum is for 25°C while Abu Dhabi is expected to reach 26°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 28°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 29°C with up to 90 per cent humidity.

READ MORE Fujairah nature trail primed to become eco-tourism attraction

The National Centre of Meteorology said Monday would be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rain over some areas, especially northern, eastern and coastal regions.

There will be moderate to fresh winds, especially over the sea.