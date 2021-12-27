UAE set for rain on New Year's Eve

UAE revellers could be set to ring in the New Year with rain this week.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecast a chance of rainfall over eastern coastal areas and islands on Friday.

The BBC has raised the prospect of thunder and showers across Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the last day of 2021.

AccuWeather – which provides international forecasting services – also indicated showery spells in Dubai, though it expects Abu Dhabi to remain dry.

Despite the chance of rain, temperatures will remain pleasant, largely exceeding 25°C during the day.

Read More PCR tests within 96 hours and 80 per cent capacity at Christmas and New Year events in UAE

The NCM's latest five-day weather report – covering Monday through to New Year's Eve itself – forecasts rainfall throughout the week.

It is unlikely to dampen the enthusiasm of the public as the nation prepares to usher in another calendar year.

A host of events are planned for the big day, including spectacular firework displays at Burj Khalifa, Expo 2020 Dubai, Yas Island and across the Emirates.

Moods will be brightened by the thought of a long weekend to cap off 2021.

With the public sector and schools moving to a new four-and-half day working week, the first Sunday of 2022 will be a public holiday.

It means many enjoying the festivities on Friday, December 31 can enjoy an extended break before going back to their jobs on Monday, for what will then be the first day of the working week for many.

Call to celebrate safely

The authorities are calling on the public to celebrate safely, amid a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The UAE announced Covid-19 safety measures for Christmas and New Year celebrations earlier this month.

Venues must limit capacity to 80 per cent. Those attending events must present their Al Hosn green pass if required as well as proof of a negative PCR test from within 96 hours.

People will be prohibited from hugging or shaking hands at gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus under the protocols approved by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

Temperature checks will take place at entry points and organisers are being asked to install barriers to manage crowds.

People must also continue to wear masks.