UAE festive weather bulletin: get set to welcome 2022 with showers

As UAE residents get ready to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year, there is good news on the weather front.

Clouds are expected to linger across the country with a slight decrease in temperatures during the Christmas weekend, according to weather forecasters.

The forecast shows temperatures ranging between lows of 17°C and highs of 27°C across the 10-day period until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The mostly sunny weather on December 23 and 24 is expected to give way to cloudy skies come Christmas, and the pleasant weather is expected to stay through the festive period.

Sunday, January 2, 2022, is likely to bring showers in Dubai and Sharjah during the day, while Abu Dhabi is likely to receive rain in the evening, according to the forecast on Weather.com.

“Early rain showers with some sunshine later in the day,” said Weather.com's Dubai and Sharjah reports for the day.

"Sharjah has a 60 per cent chance of rain in the morning and 40 per cent in the evening while it’s the other way round for Dubai (40 per cent chance in the morning and 60 per cent in the evening)."

For Abu Dhabi, it said: “It will be partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Chance of rain 40 per cent."

Dubai and Sharjah are expected to see rain on January 3 and 4 while Abu Dhabi has a 30 per cent chance of experiencing rain in the evening of Monday, January 3.

