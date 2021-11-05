UAE’s research into rain enhancement solutions highlighted at Cop26

The UAE’s efforts to improve global water security through cloud-seeding technology have been highlighted at the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

Experts from the National Centre of Meteorology took part in a discussion session titled, Rain Enhancement: Innovative Solutions to Attain Water Security.

Quote There is an urgent need for action to reduce the adverse effects of climate change on countries and governments Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM

NCM director Dr Abdulla Al Mandous and Alya Al Mazroui, director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science outlined the country’s rain enhancement technology and research programme.

They said the UAE’s cloud-seeding operations have increased understanding of this growing scientific field.

The country has developed more than 100 meteorological stations, a network of countrywide radars, custom-designed aircraft and a factory to produce high-quality hygroscopic salt flares for seeding.

Furthermore, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has awarded around $10 million in grants to scientists.

Dr Al Mandous said the UAE is committed to finding innovative and viable solutions to address global water shortages.

“There is an urgent need for action to reduce the adverse effects of climate change on countries and governments,” he said.

Ms Al Mazroui called for further research into cloud seeding.

“We aim to deepen our collective resolve to find reliable, feasible and cost-effective solutions such as cloud seeding to address water scarcity and achieve water security,” said Ms Al Mazroui.

She said the results of the programme’s fourth research cycle will be announced in January.

The UAE delegation has had a busy week at the Cop26 climate talks, meeting with government officials, campaigners and business people.

The country hopes to host Cop28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023, and has received wide endorsement from the GCC, Asean and this week, the UN's Asia-Pacific Group.

