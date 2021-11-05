UAE’s research into rain enhancement solutions highlighted at Cop26

The Emirates has invested millions into cloud-seeding technology research

Salam Al Amir
Nov 5, 2021

The UAE’s efforts to improve global water security through cloud-seeding technology have been highlighted at the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.

Experts from the National Centre of Meteorology took part in a discussion session titled, Rain Enhancement: Innovative Solutions to Attain Water Security.

Quote
There is an urgent need for action to reduce the adverse effects of climate change on countries and governments
Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM

NCM director Dr Abdulla Al Mandous and Alya Al Mazroui, director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science outlined the country’s rain enhancement technology and research programme.

They said the UAE’s cloud-seeding operations have increased understanding of this growing scientific field.

The country has developed more than 100 meteorological stations, a network of countrywide radars, custom-designed aircraft and a factory to produce high-quality hygroscopic salt flares for seeding.

Furthermore, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science has awarded around $10 million in grants to scientists.

Dr Al Mandous said the UAE is committed to finding innovative and viable solutions to address global water shortages.

“There is an urgent need for action to reduce the adverse effects of climate change on countries and governments,” he said.

Ms Al Mazroui called for further research into cloud seeding.

“We aim to deepen our collective resolve to find reliable, feasible and cost-effective solutions such as cloud seeding to address water scarcity and achieve water security,” said Ms Al Mazroui.

She said the results of the programme’s fourth research cycle will be announced in January.

UAE could deploy drones to boost cloud seeding efforts

The UAE delegation has had a busy week at the Cop26 climate talks, meeting with government officials, campaigners and business people.

The country hopes to host Cop28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023, and has received wide endorsement from the GCC, Asean and this week, the UN's Asia-Pacific Group.

How cloud seeding works

Updated: November 5th 2021, 1:47 PM
Climate changeWater scarcityCop26
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE’s research into rain enhancement solutions highlighted at Cop26
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi outlines nine projects to help UAE achieve Net Zero by 2050
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: chance of rain with temperatures in low 30s
An image that illustrates this article Former Cop26 chief's high hopes for a 'new cycle' leading to Cop28 in the UAE