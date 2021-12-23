Sharjah Police issues winter warning to nuisance campers

Police in Sharjah have sent out a winter warning to anti-social campers who are disturbing residential communities with noise and litter when pitching up in the emirate.

With camping trips set to surge as temperatures drop in the months to come, police are calling on members of the public to show respect and abide by the law or face hefty fines.

Patrols will be established near desert spots to ensure the rules are being followed during the cooler weather.

People are being reminded not to set up camp near residential areas or to ride motorbikes on main roads, near family gatherings, in nature reserves or any other areas where they may pose a risk to public safety.

Using fireworks, organising parties and turning up music to levels that cause a disturbance are also prohibited

People need to preserve the environment, refrain from cutting trees and clean up their spot before leaving.

A Dh1,000 fine will issued against those who litter in camping sites.

“All relevant police departments will intensify efforts to address negative behaviours that would disturb people’s security and safety,” said Brig Gen Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, deputy commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police.

The senior officer urged members of the public to support their efforts by sticking to regulations and reporting those who don't.

Campers urged to clean up their act

Earlier this year, environmental campaigners told how some campers were blighting beauty spots.

Broken TVs, chandeliers and light bulbs were just some of the items discarded by thoughtless people on the Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah coasts. Some even abandoned dogs there.

“There’s nothing wrong with more people than before using the beaches except many don’t bother to take their stuff away with them when they leave,” said Paul Rivers, 63, a retired schoolteacher who is part of RAK Green Ambassadors – a group of volunteers who clean the local beaches.

“It is worst during the weekends and at night when people are camping," he said.

“We have even found two abandoned dogs in recent months and for some reason we are always finding coat hangers wherever we go,” said the Briton.