Winter clothing sales rise as mornings get chilly

There may be little chance of a white Christmas in the Emirates – this year, or ever – but people are wrapping up as the weather gets chilly.

The temperature across the country has dropped to single digits on some early mornings, though the mercury remains well above 20ºC in the middle of the day.

Conditions reach their coolest in January before the steady climb towards the summer begins.

Clothing shops have stocked up on coats, jackets, hoodies and warm loungewear to meet growing demand.

Noureen Pecson, who works in sales at Brands for Less at Ibn Batutta Mall in Dubai, said the shop has dedicated an entire section to winter clothing.

“It’s what is popular right now. A lot of people are buying winter clothes because it’s getting colder here and some are travelling abroad, too,” she said.

“We have coats, jumpers, sweaters and sweatshirts that are all very popular with customers. They are selling fast.”

This week the weather has been partly cloudy, with mist appearing over some western areas.

Rosan Sedhain, a cashier at Max Fashion in Dubai's Mirdif City Centre, said that they have a new winter collection and it is “selling quickly”.

“What is selling most are the long coats and hoodies. In the children’s section, the hoodies with characters on them are also popular among customers,” he said.

“It is getting cooler here and some people also go to Fujairah or Al Ain, where it’s really cold. People also like going to the desert and spend the night there.”

