UAE weather: Dubai and Abu Dhabi forecast to see low 30s

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the low-30s on Sunday, while even the best temperatures will only be a degree or two higher.

Dubai is forecast to see 31°C and Abu Dhabi is expected to reach 32°C maximum.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 30°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 23°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 34°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

READ MORE Longest partial lunar eclipse for 580 years

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be fair to partly cloudy in general.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Humidity into the evening will also be felt Monday morning over some internal and coastal areas.