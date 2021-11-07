UAE weather: unsettled conditions continue

Cloud cover will be hard to shift

The National
Nov 7, 2021

The weather will continue in its unsettled vein on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Clouds will proliferate and there is a chance of rainfall, especially over islands and some northern and eastern areas.

UAE backs Cop26 commitment to reverse forest loss and land degradation

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will each be around 32°C and humidity could get up to 80 percent across both.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times and serve to disperse the crowd occasionally.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.

Updated: November 7th 2021, 1:50 AM
ClimateUAEDubaiAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Middle East's desert architecture complements the environment
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: unsettled conditions continue
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: forecasters issue alert for rain in parts of Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article UAE mangrove forest plan joins Cop26 Glasgow Declaration