UAE weather: unsettled conditions continue

The weather will continue in its unsettled vein on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Clouds will proliferate and there is a chance of rainfall, especially over islands and some northern and eastern areas.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will each be around 32°C and humidity could get up to 80 percent across both.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times and serve to disperse the crowd occasionally.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.