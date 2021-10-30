UAE weather: Abu Dhabi and Dubai to see mid-30s

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-30s on Sunday.

In Dubai, the temperature is expected to hit 34°C and Abu Dhabi, the maximum is forecast to reach 35°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 35°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 26°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 37°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be fair to partly cloudy with light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

The night time humidity will reach into Monday morning bringing the probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.