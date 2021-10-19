Where and when to watch October's Hunter’s Moon in the UAE

The moon will look its best at around 7pm on Wednesday

Anam Rizvi
Oct 19, 2021

The full moon in October, also called Hunter’s Moon, will be visible at its brightest at around 7pm on Wednesday in the UAE.

Moonrise is at 6.30pm tomorrow and the first 30 minutes is the best time to observe it, according to the Dubai Astronomy Group.

October’s full moon is called Hunter’s Moon as people would typically go hunting and gather meat at this time of year.

Stargazers can drive into the desert to catch a view of the moon at its brightest, while people in the city can try moon-watching from a high floor.

The moon will look bigger and brighter, and will be at its grandest when rising.

Seeing the moon against a landmark will also help viewers appreciate its size.

The next major astronomical event on stargazers' calendars will be the Leonid meteor shower on November 18.

These are known to be among the fastest meteors, travelling at speeds of 71 kilometres a second.

These showers are not as clearly visible in the UAE but can be viewed if the weather is favourable and observed away from light pollution.

Updated: October 19th 2021, 10:47 AM
Dubai
