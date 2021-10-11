Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: cool autumn temperatures to arrive in days

Temperatures are finally set to fall this week after a long hot summer and a blast of humidity in recent weeks.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the public can expect a "gradual decrease" in the mercury by this weekend.

Mornings may continue to be hazy with some humidity this coming week, with a fresh breeze at times.

Global forecaster AccuWeather estimated highs in the mid-thirties and lows of 27°C by Friday and Saturday. Similar conditions are forecast for the next two weeks.

Its long-term forecast estimates daytime temperatures will remain in the low thirties into November.

September and the first half of October bring some of the most uncomfortable weather conditions of the year. As the seasons change and the dry summer gives way to autumn, humidity can rise to 100 per cent on some days.

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai have experienced a run of hot days since the world fair opened on October 1, but can expect more comfortable conditions soon.

Expo 2020 on Monday said it had recorded 411,768 ticketed visits in the first 10 days.

Speaking on Monday, Sconaid McGeachin, Expo's senior vice president of communications, said: “As we get into the nicer weather we expect visitation numbers to increase but so far we have been very encouraged by the number of families coming to visit the site."