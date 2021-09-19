UAE weather: Some risk of rain in Sunday's forecast

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-40s on Sunday.

Dubai will reach 41°C and the maximum for Abu Dhabi is 43°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 42°C with 90 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 37°C with 70 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 45°C with up to 85 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would bring fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming Eastward and Southward by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

The night time humidity will extend into Monday morning with the probability of mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

