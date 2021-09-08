Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather: sweaty and uncomfortable as humidity increases

High levels of humidity in the UAE can make the summer air feel sticky.

The scorching heat of summer is over but high humidity will make conditions unpleasant this week.

On Wednesday, humidity across the country could reach between 70 to 90 per cent in internal areas, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

In coastal areas, it is expected to be even higher, at 75 to 95 per cent.

Temperatures will peak at 44°C to 47ºC in internal areas on Wednesday, while the minimum will be between 24°C to 29°C. It will be hottest from noon until about 2pm.

It will be fair and partly cloudy throughout the day, and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Forecasters said the high humidity is going to persist.

NCM's weekly weather chart shows high humidity until Sunday, September 12. Early morning fog is also predicted throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature was 47.2°C recorded in Hamim, in Al Dhafra.

In coastal regions of the UAE, the high humidity brought on by sea breezes off the Gulf exacerbates the temperatures, making it sticky and uncomfortable.

Here is the weather forecast for the days ahead:

Thursday:

It will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid at night in some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming. There will be light to moderate winds blowing dust during the daytime.

In Dubai, the temperature will range from 31°C to 43°C with afternoon cloud and humidity will be between 20 per cent to 85 per cent.

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will be between 30°C and 44°C with afternoon cloud. Humidity will be between 15 per cent to 85 per cent.

Friday:

Fair weather in general and partly cloudy at times, especially in the east. It will be humid by night with chances of fog and dusty winds.

In Dubai, the temperature will range from 31°C to 43°C, with increasing cloud and 20 per cent to 80 per cent humidity.

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will be 30°C to 43°C, with increasing cloud, and humidity will be between 15 per cent to 80 per cent.

Saturday:

A chance of some convective cloud formations and fog.

In Dubai, the temperature will be 32°C to 43°C with clear skies. Humidity will range from 25 per cent to 80 per cent.

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will range from 31°C to 43°C with increasing cloud, but will feel hotter with 20 per cent to 85 per cent humidity.

Sunday:

Probability of some convective cloud formations, with high humidity by night over some coastal and interior areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds expected, blowing dust during daytime.

In Dubai, the temperature will be 32°C to 44°C with increasing cloud. Humidity will be between 25 per cent to 80 per cent.

In Abu Dhabi, it will be 31°C to 45°C and humidity between 20 per cent to 85 per cent.

