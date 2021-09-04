UAE weather: Temperatures reach mid-40s

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-40s on Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi the maximum is forecast to hit 43°C and Dubai will top out at 41°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 43°C with 80 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 37°C with 60 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 45°C with up to 75 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be fair to partly cloudy.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, may be convective, and over the mountains by the afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, and causing dust to blow.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

There will be humidity overnight and into Monday morning.