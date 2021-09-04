Dubai's new eco-friendly mosque set to be a beacon of sustainability

A new mosque in Hatta, Dubai is set to be a beacon of sustainability. Courtesy: Dewa

A new mosque in Dubai is set to help lead the way towards a more sustainable future.

The eco-friendly place of worship in Hatta, inaugurated by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), conserves about 26.5 per cent of energy and 55 per cent of water.

Solar photovoltaic panels are currently being installed in the mosque, which also features a water treatment unit to reuse water for irrigation and cleaning.

Dewa followed the highest international standards in order to ensure top level air quality by using an air purification device.

Recycled materials were also used in the construction of the building, which can house up to 600 worshippers in an area of 1,050 square metres.

Dewa said the forward-thinking project was the first in the world to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) from the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC).

“In all our projects and initiatives, we strive to follow the highest sustainability and efficiency standards. This is in accordance with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development based on sustainable development to make Dubai the world’s best place to live," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa.

“Inaugurating the world’s first mosque to receive the platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design in Hatta, is part of Dewa’s efforts to support the comprehensive and sustainable development plan of Hatta and meet the needs of its social, economic and environmental development."

Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, director general of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, said the green scheme would support the UAE's drive to combat climate change.

“The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is committed to protecting the environment. This supports the UAE's efforts in combating climate change. The mosque, the first of its kind in the world, is a pioneering example for adopting best sustainability practices and preserving natural resources for a better environmental future. Receiving the LEED Platinum certification confirms that the mosque has met all international sustainability standards and achieved high levels of efficiency,” said Dr Al Shaibani.

“IACAD undertakes a globally-orientated mission focused on promoting the values of moderate Islam, developing charitable work and building mosques in accordance with international best practices. The inauguration of the mosque reflects the distinguished initiatives that prioritise sustainable practices and human health.”

